ODS and STAN Intend To Continue Current Coalition Government

The Civic Democrats (ODS) and the Mayors and Independents (STAN) are interested in continuing the government coalition in its current composition, Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) told journalists yesterday evening after talks between the parties.

Both parties also expressed their wish to fully clarify all circumstances of the bitcoin donation, due to which Justice Minister Pavel Blazek (ODS) was replaced yesterday by Eva Decroix (ODS).

STAN did not go to the meeting with ODS with the intention of bringing down the government, said party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Vit Rakusan. “We have come up with steps that seem rational to us so that the situation can be calmed, and confidence can be expressed,” he said.

Rakusan said he appreciated that Fiala had promised to meet STAN MPs before the possible vote of no confidence in the government.

The opposition ANO has gathered signatures of MPs in order to initiate a no-confidence vote.

The Justice Ministry accepted a donation of bitcoins worth CZK 1 billion from a man convicted of embezzlement, drug trafficking and illegal weapon sales.

Fiala said the two strongest government parties are interested in clarifying all the circumstances of the case as transparently as possible and restoring confidence in the Justice Ministry, now headed by Decroix.

The ODS-STAN deal also involves Karel Dvorak (STAN) remaining as Deputy Justice Minister in order to have all the necessary information on the development of the bitcoin case.

Fiala said he has full confidence in Finance Minister Zbyněk Stanjura (ODS), whose resignation is being demanded by the opposition. “He is not involved in this in any way. The Justice Ministry was the one who had full competence to decide on the donation,” he added.