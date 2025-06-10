Transport Nostalgia Will Showcase The History of Brno’s Public Transport Vehicles This Weekend

On Saturday 14 June, Brno will host the traditional Transport Nostalgia event, part of the Ignis Brunensis festival, which will offer the public a rare opportunity to take a ride on historic public transport vehicles. A total of 28 vehicles will be out and about in the city, with 15 of them being provided by the city’s transport fleet and 13 lent by the Technical Museum.

“Transport Nostalgia is an exceptional opportunity for us to show the public not only the rich history of public transport in Brno, but also our carefully maintained and expanded collection of historic and retro vehicles,” said Miloš Havránek, Director of the Brno Transport Company (DPMB). “We want people to be able to see with their own eyes how Brno used to travel and how much progress public transport has made in almost 156 years of its existence.”

The event will start on Saturday 14 June with the traditional exhibition of all the vehicles on Masarykova and in namesti Svobody at 10 am. At approximately 11:30 am, the convoy will make its way to the Pisárky depot, where it will remain until 6 pm for an Open Day. This area will be served all day by the special historic lines reopened for the occasion. On Sunday, as part of the Transport Nostalgia, only trams will be up and running, making circular routes through the centre of Brno.

The Open Day will include an exhibition of all types of DPMB trams, demonstrations of technology, taxiing, sightseeing rides on the new return loop, tours of the depots, refreshments and a presentation of the new tram, bus and trolleybus simulator.

“It’s new this year and it’s much more sophisticated than the existing simulators we have for kids,” Havránek added. “For example, the tram model is based on the KT8 car, it has functional controls, a light board with direction of travel, a bell, the ability to open and close doors, and stop announcements. I am sure that it will be a success not only with small transport enthusiasts, but also with adults.”

Apart from the festival itself, the Pisárky depot’s Open Day will also feature a national competition of tram drivers, at around 1 pm. The winners (one male and one female driver) will represent the Czech Republic at the World Tram Drivers’ Championship, which will take place on 13 September 2025 in Vienna.

For more information regarding prices and details, see the DPMB website.