Masaryk University’s Latest Exhibition Warns About Poison Hazards In The Home

The Centre of Medicinal Plants of Masaryk University will host the Don’t Get Poisoned exhibition from 12 June to 6 July. The event aims to educate visitors about the dangerous substances in the home that we often underestimate, linked to common foods and everyday situations. Through the exposition and explanation of both ordinary and rare occurrences of poisoning, visitors will learn how to prevent potentially hazardous situations within households.

“We want to show visitors that dangers lurk even where we don’t normally expect them,” said Lea Jedonková, the author of the exhibition and head of the Centre for Medicinal Plants. “It is not only known poisons that can be dangerous, but also common food such as pasta, flour or even ordinary water.” The exhibition will present real stories along with often unknown details and detailed photographs related to poisoning and harmful substances.

Although food accounts for a significant portion of the various poisoning incidents that can occur in our lives, the organisers are also including every other type of potentially hazardous home situation.

The exhibition will be on display on eight large panels inside the CLR building, and will include the now traditional exhibition of medicinal plants in the large botanical garden of the Centre, now in its 63rd year. The garden stretches to around a hectare, and has been part of Kraví hora for 70 years. Visitors will also get an overview of the CLR’s history and its rare collections.

The Center for Medicinal Plants of the MUNI Faculty of Medicine is a botanical garden focused on the non-commercial cultivation of medicinal plants for research, teaching and education, located at Údolní 74.

The Don’t Get Poisoned exhibition will be open from 12 June to 6 July every day from 8 am to 6 pm. Outside the exhibition period, the Centre of Medicinal Plants is open all year round on weekdays from 8am to 3pm and from May to September every Wednesday until 6pm.