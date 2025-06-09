Summer Gastro Calendar in South Moravia Will Celebrate Local Products From The Region

Gastronomy is the flagship of South Moravia, as confirmed by this summer’s festivals based around tasting local foods and products made from traditional ingredients. From spring to autumn, gastro events in South Moravia will emphasise characteristic local crops and regional delicacies, from herbs to apricots, cucumbers and tomatoes. The South Moravian Region is also overseeing the Festival of Flavours, which stops in Letovice, Moravský Krumlov, and others.

“The presentation of regional producers and producers combined with a cultural program proves to be an ideal recipe for successful events for all generations that can attract visitors from a wide range of areas. The only thing that cannot be predicted 100% is the weather,” said Martina Grůzová, director of the South Moravian Tourism Office.

Favorable weather conditions significantly affect the attendance of events, as confirmed by the Asparagus and Wine Festival in Ivančice in May.

“This year’s 31st year was slightly weaker in terms of attendance, because it was hot, windy and rainy. We recorded around 10,000 visitors during the three-day Asparagus and Wine Festival,” said Magda Černá, director of the Ivančice Cultural and Information Center.

On the other hand, the first stop of the Festival of Flavours, on 1 May in Veselí nad Moravou, was a success in part thanks to the sunny weather.

“We basically opened the festival season and welcomed around 8,000 visitors. The great weather helped, but also the simultaneous start of the season on the Baťa Canal,” said Pavel Pichler, co-organizer of the festival from TravelBakers.

The cycle of gastronomic events in South Moravia traditionally starts in March with the Almond and Wine Festival in Hustopeče, which this year welcomed around 9,000 visitors.

“In Hustopeče, we traditionally start spring, when visitors enjoy a varied offer of gastronomic almond specialties, wines from local winemakers, honest regional products and non-traditional tastings,” said Jana Hrádková, head of marketing and culture of the municipality of Hustopeče. “The biggest attraction, however, are the blooming almond orchards, where we estimate about twice as many people went this year as to the cultural program on the square,”

The Herb Festival in Čejkovice will take place on Saturday, 14 June, alongside a mini food festival and a selection of traditional and vegetarian delicacies. In July, Židlochovice will host the 10th annual Meruňkobraní, an apricot festival with both a culinary and cultural program. On 1 August, the Cucumber Festival will take place in Znojmo, and a week later, the Tomato Festival will kick off in Břeclav. On 9 August, another stop of the travelling Festival of Flavours is planned in Letovice. In September, the Festival of Flavours will move on to Moravský Krumlov, and Česnekovky will take place in Rosice. Traditional gastronomic events at the end of September will be concluded by the Goose Festival in Boskovice.

“Support for regional creators and local crops is important from the perspective of the South Moravian Region. People appreciate this type of event, they like to meet at them and also return to South Moravia thanks to them,” said František Lukl, Deputy Governor of the South Moravian Region for Culture and Tourism.