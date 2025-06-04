Ignis Brunensis Firework Festival Returns For Its 28th Edition From 13-25 June

Brno is preparing for the 28th Ignis Brunensis festival, which will run from 13-25 June. As usual, the main event will be the international competition of artistic fireworks, as well as a light show performed with 300 drones, which will set a new record in the Czech Republic, breaking the festival’s previous record set last year.

The opening show, on 13 June, will take place over Spilberk Castle as in previous years. After that, the world’s best artistic pyrotechnicians, hailing from four nations, will compete with shows on the surface of the Brno Dam over the course of the festival, including the UK on 14 June, Italy on 18 June, Poland on 21 June, and the Czech Republic on 25 June. Each of the shows will be synchronized with music (broadcast live by Radio Krokodýl on 103 FM). Spectators can watch the performances for free from the shores of the lake, or from a nearby VIP zone with a paid ticket.

For the 4th consecutive year, the festival will also feature a massive drone light show. Last year, the festival set a new record for the largest drone show ever organized in the Czech Republic, involving 250 drones. Now, in 2025, the festival aims to break this record by using 300 distinct drones on Saturday 14 and 21 June, for two different shows. The theme of the first one is “The City and Region of Stories”, while the second drone show is called “Centuries of Discoveries”.

Surrounding the festival will be many other events taking place throughout Brno, such as “Fun by the City Walls” and “Transport Nostalgia”, which will give visitors the opportunity to ride in historic public transport vehicles, the 26th International Equestrian Police Championship, and a myriad of other smaller events.