Brno In Numbers 2024: Data Reveals The Changing Face of the City

Every June, the City of Brno releases ‘Brno in Numbers’, a summary of statistical data on the changing face of the Moravian capital, revealing trends over the last year. An outdoor exhibition presenting some of the major findings will be on display on Mendlovo namesti until 30 June, and more detail in English is also available on the city’s data portal. The annual report incorporates not only statistical data from 2024, but also the results of sociological surveys.

Population trends

The key trends that are monitored include the city’s population and changes in these numbers. Brno crossed the 400,000 permanent resident mark for the first time in its history in 2023. The city’s population is now just under 403,000, as more people are moving to Brno than are moving out. However, there are also many people living in Brno who are not registered as permanent residents, and are not included in official statistics. In addition, many people come to work during the day, bringing the total to half a million people daily. At the weekend, however, the city empties out to around 300,000 people, based on analysis of data from mobile phone operators. On an average working day, about 25,000 people pass through the city centre (measured on Masarykova).

The number of births is constantly decreasing, and dropped to 3,460 in 2024 (368 less than in 2023), while the number of deaths has increased by only a few dozen compared to 2023. The average age in Brno is 42.7 years. Compared to 2023, the number of marriages decreased and the number of divorces increased again after a decline in previous years.

“If we leave the world of hard data for a moment, we find out how people, and not only local residents, like Brno. And we are not doing badly,” said Petr Bořecký, Brno city councilor for ​participation. Nine out of ten Brno residents perceive their city positively. Nationwide, the city is perceived positively by four out of ten people, and just over half of the adult population (56%) have visited Brno.

Transport

“We also focused on the things that bother the people of Brno,” added Bořecký. “In this sense, transport has long been a big topic, despite improvements since 2022. Detailed results show that respondents are least satisfied with the availability of parking spaces, while they are most satisfied with the quality of public transport. However, a significant positive shift compared to before was recorded in satisfaction with the infrastructure for cyclists.”

Cycling infrastructure has been improving in Brno. Credit: Brno City Municipality

According to the available data, the number of registered motor vehicles continues to grow significantly, with almost 3,500 new cars registered each year. In Brno, there are 598 cars per 1,000 inhabitants (including children). 2024 also saw a sharp increase in passenger air traffic, with the number of passengers significantly exceeding pre-COVID levels. In 2024, Brno airport handled a record 749,000 passengers.

Economic indicators

Regarding economics, the unemployment rate in Brno has long been around 5%, higher than in the South Moravian Region or the Czech Republic overall. At the same time, the number of job vacancies has fallen sharply year on year. Over 20,000 people work in information technology. The inflow of foreign direct investment also remains high, boosted by the city’s continuing orientation as a city of technology and science, with favorable conditions for start-ups. The roots of this environment can be traced back to universities, which are currently training almost 68,000 students, part of a long-term, gradually increasing trend. However, the number of students in doctoral programs, science and research is decreasing.

After a slight decline in 2022, the asking price of real estate has again exceeded CZK 100,000 per square metre, and continued to rise up to CZK 119,000 per m² in December 2024.

Environment and tourism

As for the environment, 2024 in Brno was much wetter than 2023, and the city is also experiencing a warming climate, according to long-term monitoring of meteorological data; the average temperature in 2024 was 12.2 °C, 0.7 °C higher than in 2023. However, there is an encouraging trend in improving air quality, with the vast majority of air quality limits not being exceeded, and the concentration of chlorophyll in the Brno reservoir, an indicator of the growth of algae and cyanobacteria, also decreased.

Data from the field of tourism reveals the number of visitors to the city, which was around 850,000, similar to 2023. In addition to hotels and guesthouses, there were also 649 properties available via the Airbnb platform. People most often associate Brno with the trade fair and exhibition center (BVV), historical monuments (Petrov, Špilberk, Old Town Hall), the Brno Dam or Starobrno beer. The city’s modern architecture is also of growing importance for visitors.

Credit: Brno City Municipality

As well as the city’s data portal (data.brno.cz), a summary of the most interesting findings about Brno in 2024 can be viewed in the form of an outdoor exhibition on Mendlovo namesti, which runs until 30 June 2025. It was created thanks to the work of the Data, Analysis and Evaluation team of the Participation Department at Brno City Hall.

“Transparent and understandable data is one of the pillars of good city governance. The Brno in Numbers exhibition is not only an opportunity to show trends and developments in Brno, but also an incentive for a deeper interest in the functioning and development of the city,” said Bořecký.