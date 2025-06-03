Czech Wheelchair Basketball League Will Arrive In Brno This Weekend For Three Matches

This Sunday, 8 June, the 4th round of the Czech Wheelchair Basketball League is coming to Brno, with three action-packed matches. This dynamic and powerful sport requires speed, strength, and skill, and offers a unique showcase of athleticism, determination, and team spirit.

The first match at 10 am sees local hosts SK HOBIT Brno face up against the Prague Riders. At 11.45 am, the Prague team will face the Tigers from České Budějovice, before the Tigers and HOBIT square up in the third match at 1.30 pm.

Credit: CWBA

All three matches will take place in the ball sports hall of the MUNI Faculty of Sport Studies, Kamenice 5.

10:00 Brno (SK HOBIT Brno) x Praha (Prague riders)

11:45 Praha (Prague Riders) x České Budějovice (Tigers ČB)

13:30 České Budějovice (Tigers ČB) x Brno (SK HOBIT Brno)

You can find out more about SK HOBIT Brno on Facebook, Instagram, or on the club’s website.