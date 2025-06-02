EXPO Art Brno 2025 Highlights The Creative Work Of Graffiti Artists

From 6-20 June, the former cinema on the grounds of the Brno Exhibition Centre will showcase the many creations of 14 artists emerging from the street art scene. “We don’t think about how to get somewhere. We just paint and put it out there. This is the kind of exhibition we’d want to visit ourselves,” explained the curators of the exhibition. As such, the exhibition emphasizes non-academic art derived from contemporary graffiti and assembles its pieces in a spontaneous manner.

Although the idea originates from the Brno-based groups Salon F.2.0 and Primitiv Group, the curators have ensured that the featured artists are as diverse as possible, recruiting both veterans of the art scene and complete newcomers exhibiting their art for the first time. Additionally, these artists come from every corner of the Czech Republic, and aim at challenging traditional institutional frameworks for art, taking inspiration from the internet, the city and the streets.

The exhibition will be entirely free for all visitors, and will be hosted in the former cinema of the Brno Exhibition Centre for two weeks. Guided tours will be organized on 13 and 17 June. For more information on the event, consult the exhibition’s official Instagram page.