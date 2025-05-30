Ghettofest Returns To The Streets and Parks of Zábrdovice on 7 June

Ghettofest, the now traditional summer festival, will once again bring together dozens of local and foreign creators and performers, turning the usually neglected streets of the “Brno Bronx” into a vibrant beacon of art and culture. The program features 19 different shows and concerts, along with many street performances throughout the day.

First born in 2011 from the spontaneous local reaction to a neo-nazi march, Ghettofest has since become a symbol and celebration of Brno’s multicultural identity, offering a free and wide-ranging programme of artistic experiences year after year. Performances range from music to dancing, cooking, graffiti or gardening. Although the last planned event begins at 9pm, the festival is expected to significantly outlast its official program, and the same goes for its artwork, some of which will become a permanent addition to the neighbourhood’s urban landscape.

Credit: Ghettofest

While the festival functions as a way to bring the people of Brno and beyond together, it is also an opportunity for underprivileged individuals and communities to showcase their artistic abilities, especially the neighborhood’s Roma population, well-represented throughout the event with drama and dance groups, as well as musical performers. Another proof of the community’s investment in the event is the direct involvement of the Museum of Romani Culture, which is a traditional partner of the event.

For additional information on the program, consult the event’s official website.