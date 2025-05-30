Brno National Theatre Begins Selection Process For New Director

The Brno National Theatre (NdB) is looking for new management. From September 2028, a new figure will take over as director of Brno’s largest theatre. Brno City Council approved the selection process on Wednesday. Applicants can apply until the end of September.

Based on the changes announced by the current NdB director, Martin Glaser, who will take up a new role at the National Theatre in Prague from September 2028, a selection process is being held for his position. Applications can be submitted from 28 May to 30 September 2025.

“We appreciated the large amount of time we have to fill such an important position,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “The director of such a large institution as the Brno National Theatre must undoubtedly have above-average artistic, but also managerial, organizational and other skills. At the same time, as we see abroad, the general trend is to announce changes sufficiently in advance so that potential applicants have time to plan the transition of the institution under new management. I hope that we will have enough quality candidates to choose from in the upcoming selection process, from which a winner with a clear vision for the development of Brno theatre will emerge.”

Outgoing NdB director Martin Glaser. Credit: NdB

Candidates for the NdB directorship must meet the conditions specified in the announcement of the selection procedure, which include university education, experience in a leading position in the field, excellent communication skills with the public and the media, and orientation in both the Czech and European theatre space and culture. The application will include a concept for the activities and development of NdB for the period 2028 to 2032. It should include the vision, mission and strategic goals of the organization, as well as a strategy for the economics, business, marketing and SWOT analysis of the theatre.

The new management of the theatre will also bring with them an artistic team, and this should also be clearly specified in the concept. Specifically, this will include artistic directors, and heads of opera, ballet and drama. This should be known before the appointment of the new director.

Applicants can apply from 28 May to 30 September. The materials submitted by applicants will then be evaluated. The individual applicants will then present their concepts to the selection committee. The proposal for the appointment of the members of the selection committee will be submitted to Brno City Council at a later date.

“An early selection procedure will also help the winner to smoothly take over the management of the Brno National Theatre. I believe that this process will take place with the assistance of the current director of the theatre,” added Vaňková.