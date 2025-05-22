‘Night of Churches’ Invites The Public Into Spiritual Spaces Throughout Brno and The Czech Republic

Tomorrow night, 23 May, the many churches, chapels, congregations and orders of Brno and beyond will welcome tens of thousands of visitors for a night-long event taking place throughout the entire country, as well as some of its European neighbours. From 5pm until late into the night, these sometimes secretive places of worship will host many different kinds of events, which the organizers hope will help the public become acquainted with Christianity.

To achieve that goal, volunteers and ecclesiastical staff will organize night-time masses, lectures and guided tours, as well as other more unconventional activities, including tasks and games for children of all ages, various musical performances and concerts, art exhibitions, and a myriad of more unorthodox small-scale events. Last but not least is the opening of many parts of the churches that are simply not accessible to the public all year long, such as crypts or monastic gardens.

All of these events are free, and though they take the form of a celebration, the public are encouraged to behave in a calm and respectful manner. The Night of Churches invites visitors to interact with clergy members, rest in sacred places, pray, and meditate on this year’s theme of baptism.

With the Diocese of Brno being the first in the country to join the initiative in 2009, Brno is a great place to be to experience the Night of Churches in full. For additional information on the program, consult the event’s official website.