GWP Student Theatre Group Presents Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest”

With universities on the verge of finishing their academic spring semester, the Masaryk University English-language theatre group GWP are about to present Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, in a three-date run at Lumos Cafe.

Under the direction of Jan Ivanov, a GWP member with experience from previous productions, the company will stage this classic comedy full of wit, romance, and unexpected twists set in Victorian England. Driven by the positive audience reception in previous seasons, tickets to the first performance of this show on 19 May are already sold out. Tickets are still available for the second date on 21 May, as well as a newly-announced third and final performance on 8 June. You can reserve tickets via email at gypsywoodplayers@gmail.com. Cash payments can be made on the door only.