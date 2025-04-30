Kometa Brno Is Czech Hockey League Champion For 2024-25 Season

Kometa Brno won the decisive game of the best-of-seven final playoff series against Dynamo Pardubice 3-0 last night, becoming champions of the Czech ice hockey league season again after seven years.

Ocelari Trinec won the league in the previous six seasons, but finished in 8th position this year.

The top goalmaker in the play-offs was Pardubice forward Roman Cervenka, with 19 points from five goals and 14 assists, ahead of his team-mate Lukas Sedlak, with 14 points. Finnish player Arttu Ilomaki from Kometa Brno scored the most goals (8) in the playoffs.

The best scorer of the regular season was Latvian forward Eduards Tralmaks of Rytiri Kladno, with 51 points in 48 games for 23 goals and 28 assists, followed by Ondrej Beranek from Karlovy Vary, with 50 points, for 30 goals (the highest number in the regular season) and 20 assists.

Czech top ice hockey league final standings in 2024/25 season:

1. HC Kometa Brno, 2. HC Dynamo Pardubice, 3. HC Sparta Prague, 4. Mountfield Hradec Kralove, 5. HC Energie Karlovy Vary, 6. Banes Motor Ceske Budejovice, 7. BK Mlada Boleslav, 8. HC Ocelari Trinec, 9. HC Verva Litvinov, 10. HC Skoda Plzen, 11. Bili Tygri Liberec, 12. HC Vitkovice Ridera, 13. Rytiri Kladno, 14. HC Olomouc.