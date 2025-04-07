New Blood: Moravian Folklore Traditions Are Thriving Thanks To A New Generation

South Moravia is the heartland of Czech folklore, a region where tradition is not just preserved, but still living and breathing. From vibrant floral embroidery to the fiery rhythms of the verbuňk dance, and the lively village festivals known as hody, folklore here is not a museum piece – it’s a part of everyday life.

What makes the Moravian folklore scene especially unique, in contrast to many other parts of Europe and beyond, is the age of its most active participants. In South Moravia, it is the young people – teenagers and young adults – who are both the organizers and the driving force behind keeping these traditions alive.

To better understand this living tradition, Brno Daily spoke with five young people about their personal connections to Moravian folklore, to gain an insight into its enduring magic.

Viktor (22) – A student at Masaryk University

Viktor first joined his local hody festivals as a teenager. For him, folklore was a way to connect – to fit in and become part of his local community. These village festivals involve traditional dress, music, dancing, and celebration. Now living in Brno, he sees participating in folklore as a meaningful way to stay connected to his roots.

Viktor in his traditional costume at Hody. Credit: Viktor Valovič

As someone who is religious, Viktor appreciates the spiritual aspect of hody, which often tie in with the local church. Still, he emphasizes that the events are inclusive: “It’s not a faith-oriented festival, but a friends-oriented festival.” Everyone takes part, from toddlers to grandparents.

Viktor encouraged readers to go beyond Brno to truly experience the spirit of Moravian folklore, recommending major festivals like Slavnosti vína in Uherské Hradiště and the Strážnice International Folklore Festival, which bring together both Czech and international performers. “Folklore isn’t just events, it’s passion,” he says.

Barbora (24) – Violinist in a traditional cimbálka band

Barbora plays violin in a long-standing cimbálka (folk band) with her childhood friends. When the members of the group moved to Brno for university, they kept the band alive and still perform regularly in the city. “It started with friends who took me in,” she says. “It’s grown into a passion from being just a hobby.”

For Barbora, a good cimbálka becomes like a family. The community is at the heart of everything – just like with Viktor, it’s the shared experience that matters most. Although alcohol is often part of the festivities, she feels safer at folklore events than at other types of parties.

Barbora (left) playing with her cimbálka band. Credit: VR Productions

She finds beauty in the dances, especially when everyone knows the same steps: “You can just lose yourself in the dance without worrying about how you look.” And some dances, like verbuňk, have deep historical roots.

While folklore is harder to come by in Brno, she highlights that cimbálka bands do perform in the city – sometimes in concert pubs, so it’s worth keeping an eye on event listings. Her own group – Džbánek, tries to perform monthly, but she admits there aren’t many folklore friendly venues in the city. Still, she says, the atmosphere at folklore events is always more welcoming. She also recommends visiting museums to better understand the culture – like the traditional culture of Moravia exhibition at the Women’s Palace (Palác šlechtičen) in Brno or the Slováck é Mu z eum in Uherské Hradiště.

Lukáš (25) – a Brno resident and folklore enthusiast

Born and raised in the Brno area, Lukáš discovered folklore in his late teens through local hody festivals. He quickly became a regular participant, drawn by the music, dancing, and the strong sense of community. “Folklore brings out our regional identity,” he says, adding that it’s not just about Moravia as a whole, but also the uniqueness of each village or town district.

Lukáš at his village Hody. Credit: Lukáš Trampotta

He notes that folklore is becoming trendy on social media, where traditional costumes and dances are visually striking and shareable. “Folklore is a mix of tradition, culture, your roots, songs, dances, friends and yes, a bit of alcohol,” he laughs.

Lukáš encourages readers not to be shy. Many districts of Brno host their own hody, such as Medlánky and Černovice, offering a great way to experience the spirit of folklore without leaving the city.

Kateřina (22) – Lifelong admirer of folklore

Kateřina grew up surrounded by folklore, even if she only participates occasionally. Many of her friends have been involved since childhood, and she’s always felt drawn to the atmosphere. “It’s fun, it feels like family,” she says. While she doesn’t often wear traditional costumes, she loves spotting the subtle differences in dress and customs between regions – each village has its own unique flair.

She agrees that folklore is harder to find in Brno, but points out that there are dance classes available for those interested in learning traditional steps. She also mentions Brno’s own International Folklore Festival later in the year.

While the heart of folklore beats strongest in small villages, Kateřina believes larger events might be more welcoming for first-time visitors. “Czechs are always happy to include you,” she says, “but in a bigger setting, breaking the ice is sometimes easier.”

Ludmila (22) – An artist and a painter of traditional Moravian Ornaments

Ludmila has been creating art for as long as she can remember, but her journey into traditional Moravian ornament painting began in her teens, when her friends and brother asked her to decorate a drum they used while caroling on Easter Monday – a long standing tradition in her village.

What began as tracing traditional patterns soon grew into a passion for creating original designs. Ludmila now paints everything from baby bodysuits to costume ribbons and decorative items, always striving for uniqueness in each piece. She’s especially fascinated by the regional variety of South Moravian motifs – like the iconic rooster pattern from Strážnice or the more floral styles found in neighboring villages. Each design carries its own local identity and story.

Ludmila painting the traditional Moravian motif. Credit: Ludmila Pavkova

She is noticing a growing popularity of folklore, even in mainstream fashion and commercial designs. But for her, the true spirit of folklore still lives in the villages, among the people who cherish and wear costumes inherited from their grandparents. “If you want to truly experience folklore,” Ludmila says, “visit a village during hody. That’s where you’ll experience the music, the ribbons, the dancing and the beauty of the entire traditional outfit.”

Ludmila’s hand-painted work can be found at folklore festivals, in traditional wine cellars such as the Plže in Petrov, or on her Instagram.

____________________________________

It is clear from the insights of these five young Moravians that folklore and tradition are not just relics of the past, but a living and vibrant culture, carried forward and preserved by the younger generation. While it might seem elusive at first to outsiders or foreign residents of Brno, the rich and welcoming folklore culture of South Moravia is often just a stone’s throw away – if you know where to look!