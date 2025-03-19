Uklidme Cesko Will Bring Volunteers Together Again On 29 March To Clean Up The Czech Republic

Uklidme Cesko (“Let’s clean up the Czech Republic”) will once again gather thousands of volunteers for its annual clean-up on 29 March. The grassroots initiative aims to tackle one of the country’s persistent environmental challenges: illegal dumping and littering. Volunteers from across the country will gather to clean up public spaces, helping to restore the beauty of their surroundings and raise awareness of the importance of environmental conservation.

While the organising team behind Uklidme Cesko is small – just a handful of dedicated individuals – the core of the clean-up effort revolves around local volunteer organisers. These are the people who take on the responsibility of coordinating the clean-ups in specific locations. They plan and oversee the event from start to finish, making sure everything runs smoothly. To support them, national organisers offer guidance, provide cleaning materials such as strong bags, and offer assistance during the clean-ups.

It is easy for volunteers to get involved. After registering on the website, they can choose a clean-up group from an interactive map based on location or specific interest and, on the designated clean-up day, gather at their chosen clean-up ‘site’ and work together to restore it.

The range of people attending the event is diverse, bringing together people from all walks of life, including schoolchildren, pensioners, professionals, and even local politicians. From environmental activists to everyday citizens, everyone has a role to play.

The event is organised into different categories depending on the participants and the location. Municipal clean-ups are often coordinated by local governments and focus on cleaning up urban areas and their surroundings. Schools also get involved by organising their own clean-up events, where students, teachers and staff join forces to address environmental issues in their local communities. Corporate teams also participate, with companies encouraging their employees to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean. Finally, interest groups – from hobby clubs to environmental organisations – organise clean-ups in areas that matter most to them.

The event’s success is made possible by the broad support it receives, both from individuals and organizations. By joining forces to clean up the Czech Republic, volunteers help foster a sense of community and environmental responsibility, showing that when people come together, they can create a cleaner, more sustainable future.