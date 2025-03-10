Masaryk University Now Offering Erasmus+ Placements Outside of Europe

Students from Masaryk University will have the opportunity to take part in international placements lasting from two months to a year in countries such as the United States, Australia, Chile, Japan and Indonesia, as well as other destinations around the world, starting in July. This initiative is part of a new Erasmus+ exchange programme outside Europe.

The first round of applications closes on 30 April, with subsequent deadlines at the end of July, October, January and April. The selection process, which takes place every three months, aims to give students greater flexibility in planning their placements, while allowing them to balance their studies.

Erasmus+ remains the most widely used exchange programme at MUNI, which finances 80% of study trips and internships. Last year, almost CZK 70 million was allocated for scholarships through the programme.

“I believe that this is a very interesting opportunity for our students to gain experience in prestigious international institutions and that such placements will help them to successfully launch their careers immediately after completing their studies,” said Petr Suchý, vice-rector for Internalisation and External Relations of MUNI.

Graduates are also eligible for internships, as long as they apply while still actively studying. Applications are submitted through the Masaryk University Centre for International Cooperation, which selects successful candidates on the basis of cover letters and other required documents. Those selected receive a grant of 700 euros per month. However, funding for placements outside Europe is more limited, with only a few dozen opportunities available each year compared to the 250 placements typically funded within Europe.

To participate, students must secure a full-time placement of at least 35 hours per week at an institution relevant to their field of study. The application process requires coordination with the university department, the foreign institution, and Masaryk University’s Centre for International Cooperation. Students are advised to begin their search at least two months before applying, as securing a placement, completing the necessary paperwork, and arranging visas and accommodation can be time-consuming.

The Erasmus+ programme has been an important part of Masaryk University’s internationalisation efforts for over 25 years, with more than 17,000 students participating and over 9,000 international students coming to study in Brno. Interest in the programme continues to grow and competition for scholarships is increasing, making successful applications more selective than in previous years.