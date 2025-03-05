Days of European Film Festival Returns To Brno in April For 32nd Edition

The Days of European Film (DEF) festival returns this April for its 32nd edition, bringing the best of contemporary European cinema to audiences across the Czech Republic. In Brno, the festival will take place from 2-16 April at Kino Art, with screenings also taking place in Prague, Ostrava and dozens of other cities across the country. Film enthusiasts can expect a varied programme of feature films, documentaries and animation, including acclaimed debuts, award-winning performances and productions by renowned European directors.

As traditional, the festival features a variety of categories, including ‘For the First Time’, highlighting outstanding debut feature films by emerging filmmakers, and ‘Film & Music’, which celebrates films where music plays a central role, encompassing both narrative and documentary formats. In addition, the festival presents special sections such as ‘Panorama’, a curated selection of notable European films from the past year, and ‘Living Planet’, which focuses on films dealing with sustainability and animal rights.

Highlights of this year’s DEF include a retrospective of French director Michel Gondry, featuring his latest animated film ‘Maya, Give Me a Title’, and award-winning debuts in the For the First Time category. The Film & Music section includes ‘The End’, starring Tilda Swinton, while the Panorama section presents acclaimed European films such as Mike Leigh’s ‘Hard Truths’. The Living Planet section will highlight environmental issues, including the Oscar-winning animated film ‘Flow’.

The festival will also include discussions, screenings for seniors and schools, professional seminars and workshops for children. Film critic Aleš Stuchlý will host several interactive evenings under the title Mental Hygiene, combining screenings with lively discussions with unconventional guests. Every film in the festival will be subtitled in English. Tickets and the full programme are available at www.eurofilmfest.cz.