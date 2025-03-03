Brno’s Builders Will Stay Busy In 2025, With Repairs Planned For Roads, Bridges and Tramlines

The construction season will begin early this year, as operators will start repairing roads, bridges, utilities and tramlines with the arrival of spring weather. Important public works projects that will affect transport and life in the city are coordinated by the municipality to allow operators to make repairs at the same time, whenever possible.

“As in previous years, important repairs and reconstructions of roads, bridges, water supplies, sewers and other networks await us this year,” said Markéta Vaňková, the mayor of Brno. “Without them, the city would not be able to function; they are often long-term planned investments that cannot bear the delay. Together with all operators and investors, we strive to be as coordinated in the work as possible. We are trying to minimize the negative impacts on local residents, carriers, public transport passengers and everyone else.”

The city’s aim is to catch up with the delays in reconstructing and building utilities that have not received sufficient investment in past decades. In some places, water supplies or sewers were laid more than a century ago. These old networks are being replaced with new ones to ensure their trouble-free operation and prevent failures.

“If reconstruction is taking place somewhere, we also contact other network operators to see if they need to repair or replenish anything in that location,” said Brno city councillor for Transport, Petr Kratochvíl. “Thanks to this, we bring together several projects within one construction to make the impact on the surroundings as small as possible. In some cases, when the site is burdened with a number of works, we try to move some projects so that they do not accumulate, and rather follow each other logically.”

Kratochvíl added that a significant number of the planned reconstruction projects are measures aimed at reducing noise and hazards for residents and road users. “We also always evaluate the possibilities of introducing new cycling measures,” he said. “This year’s tram closures are headed for the period after the end of the summer semester, to eliminate further restrictions as much as possible and shorten them in time. I would like to ask drivers, passengers and other road users for patience and understanding.”

Kounicova

From today, 3 March, work will begin to repair the water mains, which run mainly under the sidewalk. Work on the pipeline will follow. From 18 May, DPMB will begin reconstructing the tram line, and water workers will coordinate with them to replace the old sewerage system, which is located under the tram body. In addition, a new public transport stop for the trolleybus will be built near the Moravian Library, and a new cycle path will be built. You can find current information here. Most of the works should be completed by the end of the holidays, and in September the repairs of the sidewalks will be completed.

Outer city ring road

As part of the construction of the large city ring road, builders will complete work on Bauerova, Tomkovo náměstí and Rokytova, as well as on Žabovřeská. In the former section, work is being done on the sewerage system. The implementation is only now underway, due to coordination with other plans in the area and the need to follow up on the construction of new entrances from Křížkovského. It should be finished by the end of May.

Hlinky

In the section of the street from Lipová to Veletržní, a water supply system that is more than 100 years old will be repaired starting in June. Restrictions will be in place, especially for pedestrians and those wishing to park. After the work is completed, cycling measures will be added. In the future, the city will also repair Veletržní, meaning the entire route between Mendlovo náměstí and the exhibition centre will be new.

Pisárky and Hlinky Tunnels

The Czech Roads and Highways Directorate (ŘSD) will carry out technical works in the Pisárky Tunnel from 21 July to 20 September 2025, as well as in the nearby Hlinky Tunnel. The repairs are necessary to ensure safe operation in these busy transport facilities.

D1 Motorway

In mid-April 2025, ŘSD will open the six-lane layout of the D1 motorway in Brno between kilometers 194 and 196. Another section on the same motorway, where expansion is planned this season, is the interchange in Brno-south, km 196, connecting the D1 and D2 motorways. ŘSD plans to start work in the second half of the year. The increase in capacity of the motorway will bring significantly smoother and safer traffic to drivers. In the autumn, road surface repairs are planned on selected sections of the D1 motorway at km 198–211, including the Brněnská Ivanovice rest area. The work should not take longer than 35 days. The Roads and Motorways Directorate will specify the exact date later.

Dolnopolní, Karlova, Světlá and Vrbí

With the completion of work on Tomkovo namesti and Rokytova, repairs will be carried out during the spring months on several adjacent streets which were burdened by construction machinery and diverted traffic during the construction of this section of the ring road.

Fryčajova

Repairs to the century-old water supply, sewage system, gas pipeline and other networks should begin in the autumn. The road itself will also be renovated, as well as the sidewalks and greenery. Detour routes for locals and residents of surrounding municipalities will lead through Líšeň, Ochoz u Brna and Kanice.

Poříčí

Work on flood control measures in Poříčí should be partially completed by the end of April. After that, ŘSD, together with the city, will prepare to remove the siding and repair the road surfaces. It should be finished by the end of the year.

Šámalova, Zábrdovická

Since last summer, the city has been working with Nova Zbrojovka to widen Šámalova in the section between Zábrdovická and Lazaretní, one of the main access roads to the new district. On the adjacent Zábrdovická, reconstruction of the tram line has begun, from the Military Hospital to the Bubeníčkova railway bridge. Trams will be completely suspended here from 18 May. After DPMB’s work is completed, the modernized line will be quieter, causing less disruption to local residents. The roadway under the railway bridge on Šámalova will also be widened, from the end of February to May 2025.

Bubeníčkova Railway Bridge

The railway administration will repair the bridge itself; the work will also require closure to all traffic from 18 May. Tram traffic should be restored at the end of August. The reconstruction will last until June 2027.

Markéty Kuncové

The long-planned extension of Markéty Kuncové Street will begin in April. Another link will be built for the newly emerging district in the former Zbrojovka area. The street will be closed from the intersection with Skopalíková.

Údolní

Work is continuing on the reconstruction of Údolní. The contractor and the city are striving to complete the work by the end of 2025, depending on the current conditions at the construction site. The street will be greener thanks to newly planted trees, cycling facilities will be added, and a shared zone will be added near Obilní trh.

Viaduct at the main station

Work by railway workers on this bridge will require the complete closure of traffic under the viaduct, with the exception of trams, from 25 March. At the same time, the city will also repair the sewerage system here. Partial work can also be expected at the Křenová × Koliště intersection, and should be finished by the end of the summer holidays in 2025.

Vídeňská

The tram line will be repaired in the Bohunická – Moravanské lány – Smyčka Modřice section. The repairs will begin on 18 May. The project includes a complete modernization of the tram superstructure, subsoil rehabilitation, drainage, and modification of the platforms to be accessible to all. These modifications will allow for an increase in vehicle speed in the given section and thus shorten journey times. ŘSD is preparing a local reconstruction of the surfaces on this road.

Dornych

Work on the construction of the Dornych multifunctional complex will limit traffic on Úzká and Uhelná, especially during the holidays.

Otakar Ševčík Bridges

In connection with the completion of the repair of the Otakar Ševčík bridges (in June 2025), ŘSD will also repair the bypass routes of Ostravská and Olomoucká streets in the Ostravská–Tržní section.

Černovická

The second half of the road between Hněvkovského and Černovický nábřeží will be under repair from today. This involves the reconstruction of road surfaces. Traffic will flow in 1+1 mode along the second half of the road.

Jihlavská

The Brno District Heating Plant is intensively preparing for the spring months and the start of construction of a hot water feeder on Jihlavská, to connect the areas of Bohunice, Starý Lískovec and Západní brána. The repair of road surfaces is also planned on this street, in two sections: Jemelkova–Pražská and Heršpická–Vídeňská.

Bedřichovická–Hviezdoslavova–Holzova roundabout

Work on expanding the roundabout should be completed in spring 2025. BKOM will build new sidewalks, a public transport stop and an island.

Telematics

Work on improving telematics in the city will continue throughout the year. Traffic lights will be modernized at several intersections (Olomoucká–Cornovova, Jana Babáka–Tábor (J. Babáka crossing), Kounicova–Šumavská, Sportovní–Rybníček (crossing), Štefánikova–Domažlická, Heršpická–Jihlavská). Specific dates for individual works will be announced after the contractor has been selected and the construction site has been handed over.

For the most up-to-date information on roadworks and closures, see the Kopeme za Brno website.

Traffic restrictions can be monitored in the Brno Roads application https://www.doprava-brno.cz/, on the website www.kopemezabrno.cz, or on the portal https://dopravniinfo.gov.cz/.