City of Brno’s Free Bike-Sharing Scheme Resumes On 3 March

This year, it will again be possible to cycle around Brno free of charge thanks to the City of Brno’s bike-sharing scheme, which begins on Monday, 3 March. Each participant can take two subsidized 30-minute rides a day, and it is estimated that the money allocated should be enough to keep the scheme running until October.

The service will be provided by Rekola Bikesharing and Nextbike Czech Republic.

Last year, nearly 16,000 people used the scheme at least once during the period from March to September. This year’s support has increased to CZK 4.8 million, which should cover the vast majority of the cycling season.

The city has been supporting bike sharing in this way since 2022. In the pilot year of the project, 100,000 rides were funded from the city budget, and the average rental duration was 16 minutes. To browse more data about the shared mobility scheme, you can check out the online storymap here, showing which are the most popular days (Wednesday) and months (June and September), as well as where and how long people ride (the longest route was from Olympia to the Brno Dam, but the average is two kilometres).

For more information about the bike-sharing scheme, see Brnoinmotion.