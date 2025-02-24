Czech Politicians Congratulate Friedrich Merz on German Election Victory

Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) congratulated the probable next German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the conservative CDU/CSU on their victory in Germany’s parliamentary elections yesterday.

Fiala wrote on social media that he looked forward to deepening Czech-German cooperation and working together for a stronger Europe.

Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Andrej Babis (ANO) wrote that the CDU/CSU victory was good news for Germany, Europe, and also for Czech-German relations.

The CDU/CSU was also congratulated by Marketa Pekarova Adamova, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and TOP 09 coalition leader, Marek Vyborny, head of the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and Agriculture Minister, and Petr Hladik (KDU-CSL), the Minister for the Environment.

Tomio Okamura, leader of the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD), told CTK that he had hoped for an even better result for Alternative for Germany (AfD), which he said would be “a breath of fresh air” for Germany and Europe.

ANO’s deputy leader Karel Havlicek said the results matched forecasts fairly closely, but noted that it would probably be difficult to form a coalition.

Vyborny congratulated the CDU/CSU on its victory in the elections, saying Germany needs a stable government, economic reforms and a principled stance on Ukraine.

The opposition conservative CDU/CSU union won the Bundestag elections, according to forecasts by public broadcaster ZDF and ARD. Conservative leader Friedrich Merz is likely to become Germany’s next chancellor. Alternative for Germany (AfD) came in second place, with the far-right populist party achieving its best ever result.

The Social Democrats (SPD), led by incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz, were also forecast to enter parliament, with the Greens in fourth place. The post-communist Left Party was forecast to take around 9% of the vote. The Alliance of Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) narrowly missed out on entering parliament.

“I wish you every strength and success in forming a federal government. I look forward to further deepening Czech-German cooperation and working together for a stronger Europe,” said Fiala.

“A prosperous and stable Germany is the basis for a strong Europe, which also has a direct impact on our economic success. The sooner a new German government is formed, the better,” Pekarova Adamova wrote to CTK.

ANO congratulated the winner and the successful parties. “My wish is that a stable government is formed, which will stabilise the weakening German economy, which also affects our economy,” Havlicek said.

“I congratulate our sister CDU/CSU and Friedrich Merz on their victory in the German elections,” Vyborny said. “Germany needs a strong stable government, necessary economic reforms, a rational stance on European ambitions, security and migration and a principled stance on Ukraine. This will be positive for the Czech Republic and the European Union.”