UEFA Fines Slavia Prague Football Club Over Racist Behaviour By Fans

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) disciplinary commission has fined Slavia Prague football club 35,000 euros for the racist behaviour of its fans during a Europa League match against Anderlecht last December, the commission announced on its website.

It was also decided that Slavia must play their next European league home match without spectators in the 106 and 107 sectors of its arena.

Slavia spokesman Michal Bycek said the club would appeal against the fine.

The Prague team has already finished this season in the Europa League, so the closure of part of its stadium applies to the next season, when they may play in the Champions League. The winner of this year’s Czech league will qualify directly, and Slavia is currently leading by ten points.

After the game against Anderlecht last December, Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen accused Slavia’s striker Tomas Chory of racism.

Slavia denied this the day after the match, and according to earlier reports, UEFA found no evidence of any wrongdoing by Chory and did not initiate proceedings against him.

Last season, Slavia received two fines from FIFA. The club was fined 91,625 euros for the events during their match against AS Rome in Prague in November 2023, and 87,000 euros for the behaviour of their fans in another Europa League match against AC Milan in Prague in March 2024.