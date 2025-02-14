Fiala Meets Iraqi PM Sudani In Prague To Discuss Trade and Energy Cooperation

After meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani in Prague yesterday, PM Petr Fiala said that Iraq was one of the Czech Republic’s main partners in the Middle East, and could become an important supplier of oil to the Czech Republic.

Fiala (ODS) said that overall trade relations with Iraq have been strengthening, and Czech companies are very interested in contributing to the reconstruction of the country. He mentioned as an example the intention to sign a long-term agreement on the servicing of Czech-made L-159 aircraft used by Iraq.

He also said Iraq could become one of the country’s important oil suppliers, fitting in with Czech efforts to reduce its dependence on raw materials from Russia. “Testing of Iraqi oil has already been successfully carried out at the Litvinov refinery,” Fiala said.

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova (TOP 09) also met the Iraqi Prime Minister yesterday afternoon to debate bilateral economic cooperation. “Czech companies have been involved in the construction of refineries and hydroelectric power projects in Iraq, and Iraqi oil, which has already been tested in our refineries, may replace the oil supplied from Russia to a large extent in the near future,” she told CTK.

Sudani was also welcomed to Prague Castle by President Petr Pavel during the afternoon.

According to Sudani, Iraq is ready to meet the Czech demand for oil. The negotiations concerned the use of Czech experience in the processing of oil and natural gas, in the production of artificial fertilisers, but also in the areas of waste management, recycling and access to drinking water, he said.

According to BusinessInfo.cz, the Czech Republic exported CZK 5.7 billion of goods to Iraq in 2024, up from CZK 4.8 billion in 2023. Imports from Iraq rose to nearly CZK 1 billion last year from virtually zero the year before, with oil accounting for 99% of the total.

“We see space for further expansion of economic relations; Czech industry has a very good name in Iraq,” Fiala said.

He said there was potential for cooperation in the petrochemical industry, mining and water management, and the extraction of lithium in Iraq. “Our companies have experience in building and upgrading dams in northern Iraq and are seeking contracts in further areas, such as wastewater treatment or access to drinking water,” he said.

The talks in Prague yesterday also covered security and defence. Fiala expressed his appreciation to Sudani for the path to lasting peace and stability in Iraq and praised the country’s stabilising role in the Middle East.

“The Iraqi Air Force has been using Czech L-159 aircraft for ten years and [the producer] Aero is interested in further continuing the cooperation, which should now be especially in concluding a new long-term contract for servicing these aircraft,” Fiala said.

Sudani mentioned that an agreement would be “urgently needed”.

The Czech Republic has also identified an opportunity for the delivery of new L-39 training aircraft.

Credit: vlada.cz

Sudani thanked the Czech Republic for its help in the fight against Islamic State (IS) and for its humanitarian aid. He said that after the victory over IS, Iraq is going through a stage it has never experienced before: urban development at the level of all regions, and the development of infrastructure and economy, which is much more sophisticated and professional thanks to business entities from the Czech Republic.

Regarding the current events in the Middle East, Iraq is seeking dialogue and diplomatic solutions, he added.

Representatives of both countries signed several memoranda and other documents on the occasion of the meeting. These included memoranda on oil imports, security issues, aviation services and a declaration of intent on cooperation between the ministries in the field of environmental protection.