Contract Signed For Construction of Kamechy Tram Extension; Work Will Begin Within Weeks

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has signed a contract with a consortium led by Vinci Construction to extend the tram network to the Kamechy housing estate. Construction is set to begin in the coming weeks, with trial operation planned for December 2027. The winning bid of CZK 1.842 billion was only around 75% of the estimated CZK 2.5 billion, and the city expects the EU to cover most of the cost for the 1.4 km extension.

The consortium, which also includes Eurovia CZ, TuCon and Marti Tunnel, was announced as the winner of the tender at the end of last year, and the contract is now available in the public register.

The route will lead from the existing Ečerova tram loop along Vejrostova and then through an underground tunnel under Říčanská. It will end with a new loop at the intersection of Hostislavova and Kamechy. As part of the construction, three new stops will be built: Ruda, Říčanská and the Kamechy loop.

Of the 320 metres of tunnel, 242 metres will be excavated, while the rest will be constructed by digging pits, building a concrete structure and then backfilling.

Plans for a tram extension to the Kamechy housing estate have been under discussion for decades. The tunnel option was initially chosen in 2015, rejected in 2018 due to cost concerns and geological conditions, and then reinstated by city councillors in June 2020 after a new feasibility study.

“This is the largest transport construction of its kind in the modern history of the city of Brno,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “The new line will not only improve the accessibility of the Kamechy housing estate but will also contribute to more ecological and efficient transport. We will offer the residents of this area more comfortable and faster travel.”

Currently, the tram terminal in Bystrc is more than a kilometre away from Kamechy, and residents have to use bus services. Upon the completion of the project in 2027, the extension of the tram line will give local people a direct connection to the city centre for the first time, via tram 1.

The project also includes modifications to the affected road, bridges, relocation of utility networks and other minor works.