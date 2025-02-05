Less Than Half of Czechs Are Interested In Politics, Says Poll

Around 47% of Czechs are interested in politics, while 16% are not, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM institute and released yesterday. Men are more likely to be interested in politics than women, and just 8% of the population expressed a great deal of interest.

Interest in politics in the Czech Republic is stable, remaining just below the 50% mark for a long time. The only exception was recorded in two surveys in 2023, when it dropped to 42%. Interest increases slightly with education and household income. “By region, interest in politics is higher in Prague and the Liberec Region, while it is lower in South Bohemia and in the Usti and Karlovy Vary regions,” wrote CVVM.

About 64% of respondents follow current events every day, and 35% use television and internet servers for this purpose. Social networks are a daily source of information for 21% of Czechs, 19% of the public listen to the radio every day, and 12% of people use internet blogs or discussion forums.

Only 5% of respondents get their information from daily newspapers and magazines.

“A more detailed analysis showed that in all cases, following society-wide events is significantly correlated with a general interest in politics, but this is most pronounced in the case of Internet news sites,” said the statisticians. In terms of gender, the differences for individual sources are small, with the exception of radio, which is more frequently listened to by men.

Television in particular increases in frequency with age, and to a lesser extent so do press and radio. For social networks, internet blogs, discussion forums and internet news sites, the correlation with age is reversed. “The highest level of education completed is not significantly associated with following national events through traditional media, except for a slightly increased share of daily TV viewing among people without high school education,” the statisticians added.

The survey was conducted from 12 September to 28 November 2024, with a sample of 1,008 people.