NdB Director Martin Glaser To Lead National Theatre in Prague from 2028

Martin Glaser, the current director of the Brno National Theatre (NdB), will replace Jan Burian as the new general director of the leading Czech artistic institution, the National Theatre (ND) in Prague, from August 2028, as announced yesterday by Culture Minister Martin Baxa (ODS).

Glaser said he considered as crucial the opening of the reconstructed New Stage and the need for a full rehearsal room, which would enable the theatre to increase the revenues by using its stages more efficiently. He also mentioned the need for close cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and the financial complexity of the tasks facing the National Theatre.

Glaser said he would rely on one of his closest collaborators, Mario Radacovsky, to lead the ND Ballet ensemble, and Jiri Herman as the head of the opera ensemble. He also intends to bring Patricie Castkova from Brno to take over the post of chief programme manager.

Glaser also said that he would open a dialogue with the current artistic directors of the drama ensemble, Lukas Trpisovsky and Martin Kukucka, and is considering redefining the mission of Laterna Magika, the world’s first multimedia theatre.

Incumbent general director Burian will lead ND in Prague until August 2028, facing the task of reconstructing the New Stage and preparing the transformation of the theatre into a new legal form, a public cultural institution.

“I am very grateful that the selection committee asked me to participate in the competition to be the next director of our leading company,” said Glaser. “This was a significant impetus for my thinking, because leaving Brno will not be easy for me at all. Working here gives me great meaning and our collective results fill me with happiness. Given the time frame, I can also complete my third mandate as head of NdB, which was no less important in my considerations. Although I know that NdB still has enormous potential thanks to all its employees, I finally came to the conclusion that after 15 years it should be time for a new impulse for the theatre, and I could and should change my career once again.”

The remainder of Glaser’s term at the head of NdB will include major strategic tasks, set by the current management, including strengthening the theatre’s foreign relations and launching new collaborations for all the ensembles, as well as further developing the theatre’s sought-after educational programs.

“By the end of my mandate, I would like to convince the City of Brno that investments in completing the reconstruction of the Janáček Theatre for the benefit of NdB are not wasted money, but essential investments in the future of our theatre,” Glaser added. “The second major task that I would like to complete is the transformation of the theatre into a public cultural institution in accordance with the new law.”

Glaser, 50, graduated from the Academy of Performing Arts (DAMU), majoring in drama direction and dramaturgy. He founded a small company called Divadlo na prahu (“Theatre at the Threshold”), and while still studying he accepted a position in the South Bohemian Theatre in Ceske Budejovice. He worked there as the main director from 1998, and subsequently as the artistic director of its drama ensemble. Since November 2013, he has been the director of NdB. He also directs two international festivals, the Janacek Brno music festival and the Theatre World Brno event.

By the end of his third term in his position, Glaser and his team should prepare three more theatre seasons for the Brno audience, four editions of the Theatre World Brno festival, and two programs for the Janáček Brno festival, the flagship cultural event of Brno’s calendar.