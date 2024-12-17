Moto GP: Tickets Go On Sale For Motorcycle World Championships’ Return to Brno In July 2025

The City of Brno will again welcome the best riders in the world for the 75th Motorcycle World Championship event at the Masaryk Circuit from 18-20 July 2025. Pre-sale tickets are now available for the event, one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year in the Czech Republic.

The organisers are marking the return of the Czech Grand Prix in Brno after five years by offering a large choice of ticket categories, to allow as many people as possible to attend the event.

The MotoGP committee decided to launch the first tickets before Christmas. “It is a great opportunity for a unique gift, especially as the World Championships are returning to us after five years,” said Jan Šťovíček, president of the Czech Automobile Club. However, he added that he wished to draw the public’s attention to fraudulent sellers, who are seizing the opportunity, and encouraged spectators to use only official sales channels.

Tickets are on sale via the official website at automotodrombrno.cz, and the related website czechgp.com. “A simple visual check is the correct web address and the presence of the official MotoGP and Automotodrom Brno logos,” said Miroslav Bartoš, the executive director of Automotodrom Brno.

The lowest priced pre-sale tickets will be on sale from Monday, 16 December until the end of January. The price of a three-day ticket starts at CZK 2,490, said Petr Boháč, a spokesman for the automotodrome.

The gold category, offering access to all slopes, including the popular natural stand C, will be part of the initial ticket release for CZK 2,990. Fans can choose seats in the start and finish areas or opt for views of the race’s most attractive sector, the so-called stadium. Reserved seats in one of the seating stands are available from CZK 4,490.

“Special tickets will also be available, such as a motorcycle camp on the natural grandstand A or a ticket with all-inclusive service and an accompanying program to the large VIP zone T1, which is also located in the stadium area,” said Boháč.

“Our main goal was to set the pricing policy to be as fan-friendly as possible. We are pleased with the huge interest that the return of the Czech Grand Prix has generated and we want to make the race weekend accessible to everyone,” said Karel Hubáček, chairman of the Board of Directors of Automotodrom Brno.

The City of Brno will financially support the MotoGP races for the 2025 edition. Together with the South Moravian Region and the organizers, the Czech Automobile Club and Automotodrom Brno, the city has signed a memorandum ensuring long-term support for the Czech Grand Prix.