More For Parking, Less For Heat: What Awaits Brno Households in 2025?

Some costs for Brno residents will increase from the New Year. This is already certain for water and parking, both of which nevertheless remain cheaper than in other Czech cities. At the December meeting, the Brno city assembly will also consider a proposal to increase the municipal waste fee. On the other hand, Teplarny Brno has announced a reduction in heat prices.

Residents should see an increase of about CZK 80 on their water and sewage bills for 2025. The Brno Water and Sewage company (‘Brněnské vodárny a kanalizace’) is raising prices by 2%, from the current CZK 105.53 per cubic meter of water to CZK 107.73, compared to the national average of CZK 128. With an average consumption of less than 100 litres per day per person, the increase in annual costs should remain in the tens of crowns or low hundreds of crowns.

The price for resident parking will increase more significantly. The change comes seven years after the system was introduced. Residents will pay CZK 800 for an annual permit (instead of the previous CZK 200). The charges for second and subsequent cars remain the same (CZK 8,000 and CZK 12,000 per year). The price of short-term parking in zones B and C will also increase by CZK 10/hour.

Parking permits can be processed no earlier than two months before their expiration. Applications submitted this year for an annual permit will pay the current prices. The new prices apply to all parking permits issued from 1 January 2025.

The waste fee is to be increased after 11 years

After a long period without an increase, the municipal waste tax will also rise; councillors proposed to the assembly that residents should pay CZK 900/person/year. This would help meet the city’s costs for waste management, which this year totalled over CZK 150 million. The city waives the waste fee for more than 100,000 residents, including children under 3 years of age and senior citizens over 70. The decision will be confirmed at the assembly meeting on 10 December.

Public transport fares will remain the same next year, despite not having increased for many years. The city compensates the transport company for its costs with approximately CZK 2.7 billion each year. In addition, in 2025, those who have already paid their waste tax can apply for a contribution to the Šalinkarta of CZK 1,425.

Good news from Teplárny Brno

Customers buying heat from Teplárny Brno will see a price reduction from January. This is the third price reduction since November 2022, a total reduction of 32%. This is made possible by advantageous purchases of natural gas, additional supplies from SAKO Brno, which produces energy by incinerating waste, and also by lower heat distribution costs thanks to the ongoing replacement of steam pipelines with hot pipelines.

“We are continuing to work to ensure that our price remains fully competitive in the long term, regardless of the development of natural gas supplies,” said Petr Fajmon, CEO of Teplárny Brno. “That is why the construction of a biomass source is underway at our Brno-sever operation and we continue to diligently prepare the hot pipeline project, which should bring heat from Dukovany to Brno. In addition, we are modernizing our sources and planning to make greater use of alternative solutions, including photovoltaics.”