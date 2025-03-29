Eight Great Places To Have a Coffee in Brno

Brno and cafés have a long love story. From 1702, when the first café opened in Brno, coffee has had a central place in Brňáks’ hearts. There are now more than 60 cafés in Brno, so everyone should be able to find a favourite! Whether you are just here to visit, or if you are living in Brno for a while and looking for somewhere new to try out, here are eight great places where you can work, hang out with friends, or take a break.

Kafe v Rozkladu

This very cozy place, located in the city center of Brno, offers a calm and pleasant atmosphere to work and relax. With a flowery and artistic ambiance, this café provides a great and varied menu for coffee lovers. Two different rooms create a softly lit atmosphere, with smooth acoustic music playing. You can easily find what you’re looking for—hot drinks, wines, or even cocktails—with a large selection and a changing daily offer depending on the season. This café serves breakfast all day long, including toasts, cakes, and pancakes. It is a great space for working and taking a break from daily pressures, with friendly and English-speaking staff members. A minor downside is that the Wi-Fi does not work very well, and they only accept cash.

Veselá 172/6

Instagram: @kafevrozkladu

Kafe v Rozkladu. Credit: FB/BD

Café Podnebí

Very near Špilberk Castle, Podnebí is probably one of the best Czech cafés. When you enter, you immediately feel the vibe—modern and traditional at the same time—with stone walls and large windows overlooking the gardens. The menu is excellent, featuring coffee, great hot chocolates, cakes, and crêpes, often changing depending on the season. Very English-friendly, this café also has a great outdoor space, perfect for springtime, where you can enjoy the view of the castle and Špilberk Park. The place is suitable for groups and calm enough for a nice conversation.

Údolní 222/5

Instagram: @cafepodnebi

Falk Café

Falk offers a nice and quiet working space, easily accessible from the city center and the Faculty of Arts, which is why you will find many students in this café. With its vintage-style interior, it is an inspiring place for reading or writing. The café has several rooms with different table sizes, making it ideal for both group meetings and solo work. The menu includes a great selection of coffee, tea, and hot or cold drinks at very reasonable prices. The outdoor seating area faces a quiet street, offering a lovely view of Brno’s beautiful architecture. The Falk team is very friendly and always ready to offer recommendations. One thing to note: the Wi-Fi in this café does not work well, so be prepared to go back to traditional paper-based work if you plan to study.

Gorkého 12

Instagram: @falk_brno

Fryends

This café-restaurant offers a very comfortable space right next to Česká in the city center. The menu is entirely vegan – (with plant-based milks and non-animal proteins) – and includes a large variety of hot drinks, food, and cakes at decent prices,, so you can easily find something you like in a very pleasant setting. The food is delicious, and portions are generous. It is a perfect place to stay for lunch, enjoy a coffee, or work in a relaxed atmosphere. You can rest on the large sofas and savor original recipes all day long. The menu is available in multiple languages. It is recommended to book a table in advance.

Česká 141/31

Instagram: @fryends.cz

Fryends. Credit: FB/BD

Café Luna

This charming café near Mendlovo náměstí is an excellent place to work or spend time with friends. The indoor spaces are quiet and warm, creating a relaxing ambiance. The staff are very friendly and attentive. The back room is perfect for meetings with colleagues or for enjoying a more private space. At Luna, you can have breakfast, a coffee during the day, or a homemade cake. It is definitely a place worth visiting.

Pekařská 54

Instagram: @cafelunabrno

SKØG Urban Hub

Inspired by Nordic design and style, this spacious café on Dominikánské náměstí offers a wide variety of coffees from around the world. The welcoming staff of coffee experts are there to help you choose the perfect drink. You can also enjoy generous vegan breakfasts, lunches, and desserts. In the evening, the place transforms into a stylish bar, serving beer, wine, and cocktails crafted by local bartenders.

Dominikánské náměstí 187/5

Instagram: @skog.brno

Kočkafé Schrödinger

This café is the largest cat café in Europe and a must-visit for pet lovers. Schrödinger’s Cat Café combines a retro style with a warm and inviting atmosphere. It offers a great selection of homemade products at reasonable prices. Occasionally, the café hosts exhibitions, often centered around the theme of cats. Due to the presence of animals, certain rules must be followed, but you can learn about them on-site, especially if you visit with children.

Dominikánské náměstí 5

Instagram: @kocicikavarna

Kočkafé Schrödinger. Credit: FB/BD

Café Podnik

Located near Zelný trh, Podnik serves probably the best coffee in Brno. The space is spacious and inviting, with a wooden-style counter and walls that create a cozy atmosphere for coffee connoisseurs. It is a great spot for breakfast or your first coffee of the day. You can enjoy delicious espressos from Czech roasteries, prepared by friendly and smiling staff. In the afternoon, the café slowly transitions into a bar, welcoming both coffee lovers and wine or gin enthusiasts. The café also features art exhibitions from local artists, adding a unique and dynamic touch to the atmosphere.

Peroutková 290/5

Instagram: @podnik_cafe_bar