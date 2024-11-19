Conditio Humana: An Exhibition Which Questions The Human Being

The current exhibition ‘Conditio Humana’, on display at the Brno House of Arts until March 2025, showcases the sculptural and painting works of Marius Kotrba, an esteemed figure in Czech art at the turn of the 20th and 21st centuries, allowing the public to dive into his artistic legacy. Works from all areas of his catalogue have been selected for this reflective exhibition on Kotrba’s life.

From the beginning of his career, Kotrba’s work was centred on human beings. Inspired by personal experiences, observations and civil themes symbolising interpersonal relationships, his work is based on spiritual values influencing human existence.

The exhibition, which opened in September, highlights the main aspects of Kotrba’s lifelong artistic direction. For the first time, a new perspective on his work is provided through the context of the development of European art since the 1980s, revealing the impact and influence it had on his life and his creative process. This approach has been made possible by collaboration with the experienced Viennese curator Berthold Ecker.

The project also explains the circumstances that led to the creation of the sculpture ‘Justice’, which stands in front of the Administrative Court in Brno. The circumstances of its creation are presented by Jaroslav Hamža, who was a direct participant in the process. The exhibition also features explanations for a number of sculptures considered for the city centre, but not realised.

The exhibition will run until 2 March 2025 at the Brno House of Arts on Malinovskeho namesti. The entry fee is on a voluntary donation basis of 1 crown, 50 crowns or 100 crowns.