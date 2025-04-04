Easter Market Returns to Brno’s Náměstí Svobody

The annual Brno Easter Market returns to Náměstí Svobody from 11 to 20 April, transforming the square into a vibrant marketplace with 40 stalls filled with Easter-themed goods, traditional crafts and seasonal treats. The event is organised by Kávéeska, a non-profit organisation of the Brno-Střed district.

Visitors can browse a range of handmade Easter decorations and craft products while enjoying a lively cultural programme. Every afternoon, the market stage will host performances by folklore ensembles and cimbalom bands, including Kaňúr Cimbalom Music, Spontán Folk Music and Dúbravěnka Children’s Ethnographic Ensemble.

At the weekend, an Easter crafts workshop will offer visitors the chance to try their hand at traditional activities. Running from 3pm to 5pm, these workshops provide hands-on experience in Easter crafts for families and children. There will also be a stand dedicated to the voluntary sector, giving organisations the opportunity to showcase their work and interact with visitors.

Admission to the Brno Easter Market is free every day until 7pm, allowing locals and tourists to experience seasonal festivities in the heart of the city.

