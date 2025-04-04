City of Brno Honours Outstanding Educators in Annual Teacher Awards Ceremony

On 3 April, a special ceremony was held at the Brno New Town Hall to honour the city’s outstanding nursery and primary school teachers. In what has become an annual tradition, representatives of the city and local government honoured the top nine teachers for their dedication and contributions to education.

Teachers are nominated for the award by the founders, headmasters or teaching staff of schools established by the City of Brno and city districts. Members of the School Board can also nominate.

“This year a total of 27 proposals were submitted,” said Irena Matonohová, Brno city councillor for Education. “All the nominees deserve our admiration for their excellent work and determination. From the proposals submitted, the committee selected the teachers who received the award this year.”

Alena Pintešová, a teacher at the nursery school Řezáčova 3, and Radovan Menšík, a teacher at the primary school and nursery school Chalabalova 2, won the first category for Outstanding Personality of the Year.

The second category, which recognises educators for their long-term creative educational work, includes six names:

Ivana Horká, director of the Brechtova 6 nursery school

Zdeňka Bučková, teacher at the Kamínky 5 primary school

Jana Dohnalová, teacher at the Bakalovo nábřeží 8 primary school

Jana Hlaváčková, headmistress of the primary school and nursery at Staňkova 14

Jaroslava Holásková, deputy headmistress of the primary school Hroznová 1

Svatava Homolková, teacher at the primary school Novolíšeňská 10

A special award for her many years of quality work as a nursery school director was given to Alena Poláková from Žabka in Žebětín.

“Alongside the family, it is teachers who shape children’s development and pass on knowledge to them. Their work is often demanding and goes beyond the normal working hours. We are pleased to thank them for their enthusiasm and zeal by presenting them with this award,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková.