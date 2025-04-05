Spring in Brno: Where To Go Outdoors To Make The Most of The Great Weather

With the arrival of spring, Brno comes to life as nature awakens and outdoor activities become more appealing. The longer days and warmer temperatures provide an opportunity to explore the city’s parks, forests, and riversides. Whether you prefer a peaceful walk in nature or a more active pursuit, Brno offers a variety of ways to enjoy the fresh air, appreciate the beauty of the outdoors, and discover new places to relax and recharge. Here are five activities to enjoy as the season changes…

Boat Tour on Brno’s Reservoir

Starting 12 April, take a 70-minute boat tour across Brno’s stunning reservoir, operated in summer by the Brno Transport Company (DPMB). Glide across the water in a fully electric boat, designed to minimize pollution and noise, offering a peaceful and eco-friendly experience. This tour is a fantastic activity for families and groups of friends, providing a unique opportunity to admire breathtaking landscapes and observe a variety of water birds in their natural habitat.

Beyond the boat ride, the reservoir’s surroundings are a perfect place to walk scenic trails, enjoy a picnic, or explore sports facilities and playgrounds—providing a whole day of outdoor fun for any taste!

Access : Tram 1 and 3, stop Přístaviště. Price : 480 CZK for a family (Free with the 3-day BrnoPAS).

Booking on : www.brnoid.cz

A Cycling Day Around Brno

What better way to enjoy the great outdoors than a cycling adventure through the beautiful surroundings of Brno? Here are two scenic routes we recommend:

1 – Bílovice nad Svitavou (22 km) – Ride along the Svitava River on a safe, scenic cycle path from Francouzská Street to Bílovice nad Svitavou, enjoying the peaceful forests, charming countryside, and fresh air. Once there, relax with a picnic or visit a local café before cycling back.

2 – Olympia Greenway (15 km) – Follow the Svratka River on a smooth, well-paved cycling route leading to Olympia Park, where you will find a shopping center, restaurants, and an outdoor leisure area. Kids will love the playgrounds and green spaces, making it an ideal family stop.

Credit: Freepik

Horse Riding – Ranch U Rezavé Studánky

Just a few minutes from Brno’s city center in Ivanovice, you’ll find this place where nature and adventure come together. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, let the ranch’s guides lead you on an unforgettable horseback ride through rolling green hills. You can get out of your normal routine, enjoy the landscape, and experience the joy of riding a horse—all at an affordable price! To ensure availability, it’s best to book your ride in advance via email, phone, or directly on the website.

Access : Bus 41, stop KOUTY. More info : www.ranchurezavestudanky.cz

Forest Tour: Holedná Forest Enclosure

Get out of the city and explore the peaceful Holedná Forest Enclosure near Kohoutovice, a hidden treasure for nature lovers. Well-marked trails guide you through this large forest, perfect for a relaxing walk, a bike ride, or wildlife spotting for those seeking a break from urban life. It’s also ideal for families, as the area is home to deer and other forest animals, making it an exciting spot for kids.

Access : buses 50 or 52, stops Kohoutovice, Hájenka or Stará Dálnice

Holedna. Credit: KB/BD

Brno Botanical Garden

Located close to the city center, the Brno Botanical Garden is a green oasis open to the public year-round. Its free outdoor exhibitions showcase diverse landscapes, while its 1,100 m² greenhouses house rare and even fossilized plants. To visit the greenhouses, simply ring the bell at the entrance under the spiral staircase. The experience is enhanced by information signs and audio presentations in Czech and English. Throughout the year, the garden hosts themed exhibitions and events, making it a fascinating place to explore biodiversity.

Access : trams 3 or 12, stop Konečného náměstí