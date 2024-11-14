Government Approves Liberal Criminal Justice Reform Expanding Use of Fines

The Czech government yesterday approved a vast reform of criminal law that emphasises alternative punishments, including fines, and partially decriminalises some offences, Justice Minister Pavel Blazek (ODS) said at a press conference after yesterday’s cabinet meeting.

The approved changes also include a partial loosening of the rules for growing and possessing cannabis. Blazek told critics of the proposed increase in the legal maximum amount that they have negotiated nothing in decades.

“Our penal system is not modern, it is outdated, and we are deviating from the rest of the EU, which is obviously not right,” said Blazek. The Justice Ministry hopes the amendment to the Criminal Code and other legislation will relieve overburdened prisons, make criminal proceedings more efficient, and reduce re-offending rates and state spending.

The government hopes to push through the changes by the end of its term. Ministers say the proposal is in line with foreign trends, and Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) has described the changes as absolutely necessary.

It will now be possible to impose a fine for any offence. However, for serious crimes, such as rape, it will not be possible to impose a fine as the only penalty. The penalties for repeated theft or endorsing terrorism on the internet will be reduced. On the other hand, the amendment toughens the penalties for some other acts, such as creating “deep-fake pornography”.

According to the proposal, it should be legal to grow up to three cannabis plants and to possess up to 50 grams of cannabis outdoors and 25 grams at home. Cultivation of four to five plants will be a civic offence, and more plants a criminal offence. The opposition Pirates, who were until recently part of the ruling coalition, criticised the proposal as unfinished; they said it would allow the cultivation of several plants, but not their harvesting, as three plants can yield up to 300 grams.

Blazek said the Pirates were present from beginning to end of the negotiations, and know that it was impossible to push through a larger amount. He added that he was communicating with them about whether it would be possible to adjust the higher amount by an amendment in the lower house. He also thanked Interior Minister Vit Rakusan (STAN) for his cooperation in negotiating the amendment with the police, prosecutors and courts.