Czech PM Fiala Discusses Ukraine, Middle East In First Call With U.S. President-Elect Trump

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala spoke by phone to US President-elect Donald Trump, he announced on social media yesterday evening, congratulating him on his election victory and discussing Ukraine and the Middle East.

“I look forward to our close collaboration,” said Fiala, calling their talk “excellent”.

The Czech premier said they also remembered Trump’s late wife Ivana, who was from Czechoslovakia, and talked about Trump’s memories of Prague.

Last week, Trump defeated his Democratic rival, outgoing Vice-President Kamala Harris, in the US presidential election. He will become president on 20 January.

“I congratulated the president-elect on his election victory, and we talked about Ukraine, as well as Israel and the Middle East,” Fiala said.

ODS vice-chair Alexandr Vondra told Czech Television the phone call had lasted about 12 minutes and had a great atmosphere, referring to information from the government’s national security adviser Tomas Pojar. Vondra said it was important that Trump had called Fiala and that he was not indifferent to the Czech Republic.

The Czech PM congratulated Trump last week. “Our shared goal is to ensure that the relations between our countries remain at the highest level, despite changes in administration, and that we continue to develop them for the benefit of our citizens,” he said then.

Fiala held talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House in April this year. He described the meeting as proof of the excellent level of U.S-Czech relations.