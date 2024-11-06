Three Sections of Brno’s Outer City Ring-Road Will Open Over November and December

The Directorate of Roads and Highways (ŘSD) plans to gradually open three sections of the outer city ring-road in Brno over November and the first half of December. The first to be fully opened will be Bauerová, followed by Žabovřeska, and finally the section from Tomkova náměstí to Rokytova, including the on-ramps, said David Fiala, director of Brno ŘSD.

The last section of the project to reach completion was the Královopolska tunnel in 2012. Now, thanks to the four-lane layout and level crossings, it will be possible to cross Brno without changing from Rokytova through Husovice, Královo Pole and Žabovřesky to the D1 highway, or to the intersection of Poříčí, Křížová and Vídeňská. Many long-standing traffic bottlenecks, such as Žabovřeska and in Židenice, will be significantly improved.

Road workers are now laying the final layers of asphalt on Bauerova, which is scheduled to open in the first half of November. This section was already four lanes, but the lanes have now been widened to the standard dimensions for this type of road. The final works can be seen on Žabovřeská, where the peripheral part of the road “hangs” over the river Svratka.

“At Tomkovo namesti, we are completing all the ramps, which should be in operation just before mid-December,” said Fiala. The main route between the Husovicka tunnels and Rokytová has been in operation since the end of August. The total cost to ŘSD of all three construction projects is approximately CZK 5 billion crowns.

Other sections of the ring-road in the east of the city are yet to be built. Two weeks ago, ŘSD workers began digging an exploratory tunnel for the tunnel under the Vinohrady housing estate; construction of this section is expected to begin in 2028, and it will be not be completed until 2030 at the earliest. The southern part of the ring road is still in planning stages, and implementation has not yet begun. In the past, it served as the southern part of the D1 bypass, but has now expanded to six lanes and is not easily passable.