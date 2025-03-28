Brno Launches Tender For New Decorative Holiday Lighting as Temporary Installations Are Removed

The temporary light overhangs installed in the centre of Brno will soon be dismantled by workers from Brno Technical Networks, five months after they replaced the non-functional garlands installed by the VISUALOVE design studio at the end of last year. The works will begin on Masarykova on the night of 31 March, in order to avoid disruptions to tram traffic, and will continue the following day on Česká, Kobližná and Běhounská. A new public tender for the festive lighting is being prepared in accordance with the decision of the Brno City Council.

The contract will be handled by Brno Technical Networks, and will include precise conditions regarding both costs and installation locations. The selection process will focus not only on artistic quality and aesthetics, but also on technical specifications, to ensure durability and efficient maintenance. The new lighting is expected to have adaptable colour modes suitable for different occasions.

Until the new installation is completed, the center of Brno will remain without decorative lighting. It is unlikely that the winning design will be ready for installation before next year. As a result, it remains uncertain whether the historic centre will have festive lighting during the upcoming Advent season. However, there is a possibility that the current overhanging lights could temporarily return as part of the city’s Christmas decorations, depending on further discussions and agreements.