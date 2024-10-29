Royal London Ballet Will Perform ‘Swan Lake’ This November At Brno’s Starez Arena Vodova

In November, the Royal London Ballet will perform the classic ‘Swan Lake’ for the first time in the Czech Republic, with a cast of international soloists. The company will play three shows in the country, in Prague, Brno and Ostrava, coming to Brno on 26 November for one date at the Starez Arena Vodova.

The immortal story of true love will be presented in a classic production inspired by the traditional Russian school, with soloists who bring the experience of national ensembles all over Europe. Matthias Dingman, who has danced with the Birmingham National Ballet, the National Ballet of Canada and the Kirov Ballet of St. Petersburg, will share the stage with Rosa Pierro as Princess Odette and with Sam Darwell, who was trained by Daria Klimentová, prima ballerina of several famous companies, including the English National Ballet.

Credit: PRSoup

“Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake is perhaps the most famous ballet work in the world, and we are very pleased to be able to continue our tradition of Christmas ballet performances in Prague, Brno and Ostrava,” says Květa Havelková of the JVS agency. “Thanks to the fairy-tale atmosphere and very melodic music, the performance is also suitable for older children,” she said, emphasising the family dimension of the event.The Czech tour also includes two shows in Ostrava on 24 November, and two in Prague on 27 and 28 November. Tickets are available on Ticketportal.