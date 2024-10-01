Number of Whooping Cough Cases In 2024 Exceeds 32,000, With 11 Fatalities

The number of whooping cough patients in the Czech Republic this year exceeded 32,000 at the end of September, including 566 children under one year who could not have completed the relevant vaccination, according to a National Institute of Health (SZU) press release yesterday.

Last month, 2,691 people were infected and two more senior citizens succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths this year to 11, including two newborn babies.

“Epidemiologists say…the number of reported cases of pertussis is slowly decreasing,” said SZU spokeswoman Stepanka Cechova.

In September, there were about 700 new cases per week. This year’s total number of reported cases is the highest in the Czech Republic since 1958, when vaccination against whooping cough began in the former Czechoslovakia.

“As pertussis is a highly contagious disease and the course of the disease does not usually lead to a visit to a doctor initially, pertussis is often diagnosed too late and the infected person often manages to infect the wider environment,” Cechova said.

As with other diseases affecting the respiratory tract, experts urge people with symptoms to stay at home and not spread the disease. “Cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing, wear respirators in public in an effort not to infect others, and wash your hands frequently,” said Cechova, summarising the recommendations.

Numbers of whooping cough cases:

Year/Month Number of cases 2019 1,347 2020 696 2021 51 2022 96 2023 494 2024 32,090* January 378 February 1,256 March 3,660 April 6,448 May 6,003 June 4,539 July 3,934 August 3,170 September 2,691

*until September 29Source: SZU