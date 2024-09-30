Dame Na Vas: New Playground and Repaired Path Completed In Participatory Budgeting Scheme

Two new projects finished recently as part of the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme, Dame na vas (‘Over to You’) include a new playpark for children on Skalni in Bosonohy, and the renovation of the path running adjacent to Kníničská in Brno-Komín.

Activity Park BRNOcity

Activity Park BRNOcity contains 20 different activity elements. Credit: Brno City Municipality

At the playground in Bosonohy, known as Activity Park BRNOcity, children will find around 20 different game and sports elements, intended for all age categories, from the smallest to adults. The dominant feature is a castle with nets, grips, rope bridges and slides. New greenery was also planted around the area.

Kníničská path

Credit: Brno City Municipality

Another winning project was the renovation of the path along Kníničská, connecting the districts of Komín and Žabovřesky. During June and the summer holidays, it was repaired by staff from Brno Communications, and it now serves pedestrians and cyclists. The Dáme na vás participatory budget contributed CZK 5 million to the financing of the project, and the remaining CZK 3.2 million was paid to Brno Communications by the Department of Transport.