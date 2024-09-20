Bicycles For Africa: Unused Bikes Donated In Brno Will Find A New Home In The Gambia

Do you have a bike at home that no-one has used for a long time? Maybe some part of it is broken, even? It doesn’t have to be the end of its life. The Bicycles for Africa collection at the Brno Exhibition Centre, organised again by the City of Brno’s Department of Transport, is collecting unused bicycles and bike parts to help children in The Gambia get to school.

Gambian children often go to school several kilometres from their homes. The bicycles collected will help them overcome this distance. The Bicycles for Africa collection is happy to take broken bicycles or their parts if they can be repaired. Staff in the social workshop in Ostrava and also in the Heřmanice Prison will repair the bicycles and prepare them for the next life.

The bicycles are being collected at Pavilion Y of the Brno Exhibition Centre. Credit: Brno City Municipality

For the Gambian terrain, MTB bikes with a steel frame of size 26″ are most suitable, but any bicycles or bicycle components are accepted. Whatever is not suitable for The Gambia will be sold on the charity e-shop www.kolaprokola.cz, which helps to finance the project.

The collection began yesterday in Pavilion Y at the Brno Exhibition Center, and will continue today from 2-6 pm, and on Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Last year, the scheme collected 132 bikes.