City of Brno To Provide Financial and Material Aid To North Moravian Cities Affected By Floods

At yesterday’s extraordinary meeting, Brno city council approved both financial and material aid to cities in North Moravia affected by the current floods, including Opava, Jeseník, Krnov and Litovel.

“When the management of the city of Opava approached us with a request to provide material assistance, we immediately started collecting the necessary items, specifically pumps, dryers, power banks and heaters,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “Some of them are directly available to the city and others will be provided by municipal companies. We are currently completing the list of what is available, and will send it to Opava, so that they can choose what is most needed, and we will deliver it to them immediately.”

Further aid will go to Krnov, Jeseník and Litovel. Brno will provide CZK 100,000 to each of these severely affected cities, taken from the budget reserve fund. “The money will be sent immediately. CZK 100,000 is the maximum amount that can be approved by the city council. Higher funding would be subject to approval by the city assembly, which is meeting in a month,” added Vaňková.

Municipal companies are ready to provide additional help; according to current information, SAKO Brno and Teplárny Brno have each allocated CZK 500,000 to help Opava. It is now being decided whether this will take the form of a financial donation, or whether the company will also arrange for the purchase of the necessary items.

Elsewhere in Brno, the Masaryk University Volunteer Center (MUNI HELPS) is organising a collection of materials for Jesenice in cooperation with the Brontosaurus Movement. Today from 3pm to 7pm and on Thursday from 10am to 7pm, a collection point will be set up in the courtyard of the university’s Faculty of Arts at 1 Arne Nováka, to collect cleaning products, hand sanitizer, masks, construction respirators, headlamps (including batteries), charged power banks, work tools such as rubber boots, work gloves, shoe covers, shovels, wheels, brooms, buckets, mops, rags, strong plastic bags for debris removal, petrol canisters, gas stoves, and so on.