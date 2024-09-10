New Exhibitions Set To Be Unveiled At Brno’s House of Arts

Four new exhibitions are due to open this month at the House of Arts in Brno. The centre is also bringing in a new voluntary admission fee system.

The exhibitions will be unveiled in two rounds, the first of which will be on Tuesday 10 September, and will see the opening of the artist and curator Sráč Sam’s display, 129 Days Without an Injury, as well as Slovak artist Lucia Tkáčová’s No One Lives My Life.

Sráč Sam (a pseudonym) is a visual artist and curator who lives and works in Česká Bříza. Her work has tended to align itself with anarchist critiques of institutional and societal power structures, examining how different forms of hierarchy establish themselves in personal and professional relationships. 129 Days Without an Injury will explore the symbol of the factory and its parallels to gallery operations.

This exhibition will also feature contributions from artists from other generations, as well as two spaces in which visitors have the option to themselves engage with the exhibits. The display will remain open at the House of Lords of Kunštát from 11 September until 10 November.

No One Lives My Life will see Lucia Tkáčová engage with the history of alcoholism in her family. Tkáčová’s project explores the theme of codependency, using a drama therapy method to explore the intricacies of familial relations disrupted by addiction.

The display is the latest iteration in the Your Addiction Is The Message series, tackling themes of addictions and escape strategies in the context of art. The exhibition is supported by the Fund for the Support of the Arts from public sources. It will also be available to visit until 10 November.

These two exhibitions will mark the beginning of a new discretionary admissions system, whereby visitors can choose how much they wish to pay from three ‘levels’ of CZK 10, 50, or 100.

On Tuesday 24 September, the following two exhibitions, by Mario Kotrba and Maud Kotasová, will be inaugurated. The official opening of the South Moravia Open Studios Days 2024 will take place on the same day, with more details set to be released.