Czech Police Handed Over 748 Wanted Suspects To EU Countries in 2023

Czech police located and handed over 748 wanted people to EU countries last year, while 490 were handed over to the Czech Republic thanks to international cooperation with other countries, according to a summary of last year’s activities on the International Police Cooperation Directorate (RMPS) website.

Czech police also handed over 19 suspects to non-EU partners, while police in non-EU countries found 36 wanted persons for the Czech Republic, the report shows.

Czech police officers also exchanged dozens of stolen cars with their foreign colleagues. They found 333 stolen vehicles in the Czech Republic, including a jet ski, while 208 Czech cars were found abroad.

In addition, in recent months Czech police officers have provided extra security during the football championships in Germany and the Olympic Games in Paris.

“Last but not least, it is also worth highlighting the 4,660 investigated cases initiated by the Czech Republic within Europol in the fight against drugs, fraud or cybercrime,” police representatives said on the website.

Police said earlier that thanks to legislation and the Schengen Information System, searches and transfers of detainees in the European area are significantly more frequent. In 2022, police officers in the Czech Republic tracked down and handed over almost 450 individuals wanted abroad, and 300 fugitive offenders were handed over to the Czech Republic from EU countries. The system has also helped find dozens of missing children.