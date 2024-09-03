New Waste Bins Installed On Namesti Svobody

In the last couple of days, the Brno-střed district has replaced all of the trash bins on Náměstí Svobody; the new bins have three times the capacity, are more aesthetic, and require less maintenance. The district intends to continue with the modernisation of street furniture in other locations.

The trash bins on Náměstí Svobody were last replaced in 2006, when the area was extensively renovated. After almost 20 years of operation, they are now out-of-date in terms of both technical condition and capacity. In addition, they are frequently damaged by vandals. Therefore, to end the summer holidays, the district authorities proceeded to completely replace a total of 27 bins on the square.

“Náměstí Svobody is the main venue for cultural or social events and there is a high concentration of people here, which brings with it increased demands for cleaning,” said the 1st Deputy Mayor of the Brno-střed district, Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), who has responsibility for the environment. “The trash bins on the square have been in poor technical condition for a long time, and they also had insufficient capacity. The newly installed bins are three times larger in volume and at the same time need much less maintenance.”

27 bins were replaced in total. Credit: Brno-střed.

The new bins in the square can hold up to 90 litres of waste. However, size was not the only factor; the containers were also designed to withstand criminal damage, and the overall appearance and location in the heritage zone was also taken into account.

“The necessary replacement of trash cans provided an opportunity to place them more appropriately,” said architect David Zajíček, head of the Public Space Department of the Brno City Architect’s Office. “We placed the new bins further away from the existing benches so that people do not have to sit near them.”

Workers will empty the bins in the centre of Brno at least three times a day, as before. In total, the cost of the new bins came to more than CZK 1 million. The equipment was mmcité.

“In the near future, we would like to follow up on the current stage and replace the trash bins in other squares and streets in the city centre, such as on Zelné trh or on Masarykova,” added Oulehlová.