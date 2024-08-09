Brno Day: When The City Celebrates Its Famous 17th Century Victory Over Swedish Troops

The popular Brno Day celebrations, commemorating the famous victory of Brno’s defenders over Swedish troops in 1645, will take place this year on 16-18 August. The celebrations include the traditional parade of troops through the city centre, and a historically themed program of activities on Kraví hora. The program in Špilberk will be focused on families with children, and a pontifical Holy Mass will be held in the cathedral in Petrov, officiated by the Bishop of Brno, Pavel Konzbul. The event is co-organized by TIC BRNO with the 1645 Society, the Brno Bishopric, and the Brno City Museum.

Brno Day commemorates the historical events that changed the course of history and the division of roles between cities in Moravia. Thanks to the city’s brave defence against the Swedish armies, who otherwise met little resistance in the region, other than at Pernštejn Castle, Brno strengthened its position compared to Olomouc, and took over as the main administrative centre of Moravia, a status which has been preserved until today.

The military march through the city is a traditional highlight of Brno Day. Credit: Michal Růžička

“It is good that the people of Brno do not forget this crucial moment, and commemorate it every year with a rich program in the city centre, appealing to all generations,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková.

On Friday, 16 August, the children’s program will begin at “Brno noon”, i.e. at 11am, with a guided tour of the Petrov area, which will highlight the events of 1645 and is suitable for children from 5 to 12 years old. Participants can then continue to the children’s playground at the Diocesan Museum.

From 6pm, TIC BRNO is organising underground tours of the Labyrinth under Zelný trh, entitled “Black Ball for General Torstenson”. According to legend, a specially modified black ball was the only thing that could kill the Swedish general Torstenson. While exploring the Labyrinth, visitors will also meet a Swedish soldier who hid underground before the battle, and discover his story – with a happy ending in a historic tavern.

On Saturday, 17 August, the spiritual exploration of the city continues with a walk through the church buildings associated with the siege of Brno. Some parts of the city will return colourfully to the time of the Thirty Years’ War. At 10:20 am, over 220 soldiers will march from Denisové Sady to the Church of St. James, to pay tribute to the memory of Brno’s heroic warlord Raduit de Souches. After that, the troops move to their military camp on Kraví hora, where visitors can experience the authentic atmosphere of the camp life of the time.

Historical re-enactments will take place on Kravi Hora throughout the day. Credit: Michal Růžička

“The main battle demonstration on Kraví hora under the baton of the 1645 Company is this time conceived as memories of the Swedish officer Olaf Johansson, about the army’s campaign in 1645, the siege of Brno and the infamous defeat of the invaders,” said Ondřej Anton from the 1645 Society. “This year, we have expanded the scenes representing the Brno walls and Swedish field fortifications. 16 horsemen and 10 cannons will also take part in the battle.”

Spectators can also watch a spectacular equestrian show, including a demonstration of period military horsemanship by riders from the Tvrz company, and four current riders from the Brno Hippology Department of the Czech Police. Amazingly enough, the training and necessary skills of mounted armed forces are virtually identical even after 379 years. This section of the program will also include a chance to see the police truck for transporting horses to interventions.

Brno Day would not be complete without daring demonstrations of horsemanship. Credit: Michal Růžička

Military-historical performances will alternate with concerts of period music (Alioquin), historical folk (Lucrezia Borgia), historical folk rock (Quanti Minoris), and a fashion show of 17th century clothing.

There will also be a full Saturday program at Špilberk Castle. “The courtyard and terraces of the castle will turn into a historical marketplace from 12 pm,” said Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO. “You will taste good food and drink, listen to period concerts, and see theatre and dance performances. There will also be a knight tournament, you can let your imagination run away in Jiří Šebesta’s Wonderful World game room, or go on a guided tour of the castle in Hantec. At the end, we will have a baroque author’s musical Pudl a Pudr in the rhythm of a disco-opera!”

Sunday, 18 August, is traditionally dedicated primarily to the spiritual dimension of the festival. The Bishop of Brno will lead the morning pontifical Holy Mass in Petrov Cathedral, in the gardens under Petrov, families with children can enjoy the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale from the Víti Marčík Theatre, and there will be international culinary specialties on offer in the L’Eau Vive restaurant.