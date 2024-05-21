Swimming Season In Brno Begins This Weekend

Brno’s Riviera and Zábrdovice outdoor swimming pools will start operating this weekend, on Saturday, 25 May.

Visitors to Riviera will be able to park their cars at the sports complex near Anthropos, which has 370 parking spaces.

For the whole month of June, students from Brno primary and secondary schools will have free entry to the facilities in the mornings.

It will be possible to buy entry tickets on BrnoID with a 10% discount; prices are the same as last year. This year’s news is that there will be a 30% discount for students with a valid ISIC card.

Other tickets that can be bought online include Kohoutovice Aquatic Centre, Lužánky pools, Rašínova spa and wellness centre, and Ponavka pool.