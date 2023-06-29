PM Petr Fiala described Vyborny as an experienced politician with moral credibility. Photo credit: Marek Vyborny, via Facebook.

Prague, June 29 (CTK) – President Petr Pavel appointed Marek Vyborny (KDU-CSL) as the new Czech agriculture minister at Prague Castle today.

Vyborny, a former KDU-CSL leader, replaced his fellow party member Zdenek Nekula, who tendered his resignation two weeks ago, saying he did not feel he had the support of his party. Nekula had faced criticism for his communication of the measures taken against rising food prices.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) welcomed the nomination of Vyborny for the ministerial post, describing him as an experienced politician with moral credibility who will strengthen the coalition cabinet.