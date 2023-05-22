A total of CZK 40 million will go to public greenery, ecological education, or schemes to protect endangered species. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, 22 May (BD) – Prague City Council has agreed to provide funds for 130 projects to improve the environment in Prague. A total of CZK 40 million will go to public greenery, ecological education, or schemes to protect endangered species.

“The program is an important support for projects, improving the state of the capital’s environment, which helps us to adapt the city to climate change, educate our inhabitants, raise awareness and connection to the issues, and provide awareness on environmental issues in Prague” said Jana Komrsková, deputy mayor for the environment and climate. “The program also supports the active involvement of the widest possible spectrum of people, civic initiatives, associations and other organisations in these activities. At the same time, it helps to fulfil the obligations arising from the climate plan.”

Prague councillors agreed to provide funds under the “Program to support projects to improve the state of the environment in the capital city ​​of Prague in 2023”. The program envisages finances in the amount of CZK 40 million from the city’s budget. The program still has to be approved by Prague representatives at their meeting on Thursday.

Within the program, individual applicants can receive a contribution for their projects to improve the environment in Prague, up to a maximum of CZK 900,000 for educational projects, CZK 600,000 for adaptation and mitigation of climate change, and CZK 450,000 for others. A total of 130 projects from 81 applicants totalling CZK 40 million are ready for approval.

The purpose of the program is to support projects dealing with public greenery, green classrooms, protection of nature, and ecological education. This also includes teaching and learning programs for schools, adaptation and mitigation of climate change.

Among the successful applicants are the Association of Forest Kindergartens, Czech Mycological Society, Recyklohraní, Czech University of Life Sciences and Toulcův dvůr, as well as city districts, which have requested money for the schools they are establishing. Projects must start by the end of this year and must be completed next year.