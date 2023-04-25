The summit was held for the first time in Zagreb, Croatia, last year. Photo credit: KB / Brno Daily.

Prague, April 25 (CTK) – The Crimea Platform Parliamentary Summit, which seeks the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the end of Russian occupation of the Crimean peninsula, will be held in Prague on 23-24 October, Czech lower house speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova told journalists at a press conference yesterday.

Yesterday evening, she also received the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise from Ukrainian Supreme Council head Ruslan Stefanchuk for her exceptional personal efforts to strengthen the cooperation between Ukraine and the Czech Republic and support for Ukraine. The order was awarded to her by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Pekarova Adamova said that alongside European and world politicians, Ukrainian activists from the occupied territories will also be invited to the summit.

“We want to show Russia that we stand with Ukraine,” she said.

The Crimea Platform summit was held for the first time in Zagreb, Croatia, last year, and was attended by then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Pekarova Adamova called at the time for the establishment of an international tribunal for the crimes of aggression against Ukraine, arguing that the perpetrators must be punished and Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates prosecuted.

A two-day European Union parliamentary conference began in Prague today. The parliamentary heads of EU member states discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the EU’s response in the wider geopolitical context. On Tuesday, the main topic of debate will be the EU’s role in global cooperation between democratic countries and the problem of member states’ dependence on totalitarian regimes.

Czech Senate Chairman Milos Vystrcil (ODS) said 52 foreign delegations had been invited to the conference.