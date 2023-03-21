On Saturday, 22 April, the four floors of Tržnice (Zelný trh) will fill up with everything that makes Brno international. Come to the Brno Expat Fair to see for yourself. Credit: Brno Expat Fair.

The city’s vibe poured into Tržnice

Come to discover and enjoy what life in Brno has to offer. Tržnice Brno on Zelný Trh will fill up with English-friendly experts and services (eg. legal, finance, insurance, medical services, housing, lifestyle, schools, and more), international food, jobs, clubs and communities. No matter what life challenges Brno has thrown your way recently (Learning the language? Looking for a new job? Buying a flat? Starting a family?), chances are that you’ll find solutions at the expat fair. At the very least, you will meet your fellow expats while searching for answers together!

That is the most amazing part of the event – hundreds of foreigners meeting in one place in one day. There will be plenty of space to enjoy a good meal (you can pick from a dozen different cuisines!), have a drink together and even stay for the afterparty which kicks off at 6pm. Last year, more than 1,300 expats and their friends visited the fair throughout the day.

Tržnice Brno, the venue for the Brno Expat Fair. Credit: Brno Expat Fair.

Organised by the Brno Expat Centre

“We are bringing all that we do online throughout the year into Tržnice for one day,” say the organisers. “Our daily work is to help expats solve a variety of issues related to their lives in Brno. We connect them with expat-friendly services, public officials, business opportunities. We support them, we help them to adjust. This is usually done online. We decided to up the scale and bring all that into one big Expat Fair.”

Brno Expat Centre is a free public service supported by the City of Brno and dedicated to helping foreign professionals. They were founded more than ten years ago, and have helped thousands of Brno expats since. The expat fair is taking place for the third time.

All expats and their families are invited to spend their day at this event, prepared especially for them. There will be a kids’ corner, cinema viewings, and a whole day of expert seminars and interactive workshops.

“Anyone who is bored in Brno hasn’t done proper research yet.”

A visitor last year was heard to say. Whether that is your case or not, visit Tržnice in April to find some new ideas to fill your free time, learn how to solve some pesky issues, or meet old and new friends.

Get your free ticket in advance, here.

